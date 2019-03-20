|
Clarence E. Quillen
Cincinnati - "Bobby Gene" - 85; Passed away on Sunday March17, 2019; Born in Kingsport, Tennessee on December 15, 1933 to the late Robert and Addie Quillen; Survived by three brothers, Floyd (Sue), Wayne (the late Jerri), and Jon; Four sisters, Mildred (Bill) Camden, Betty (Roger) Kahle, Arlene (the late Mike) McDermott, Pat Scott, and the late Joan Quillen; He will be missed by many other family members and friends; Clarence was U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict; He loved to travel and play cards with friends; Clarence touched many lives and willing to lend a helping hand; He retired from Proctor and Gamble with 27 years of service; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Pierce Township Cemetery; The family would like to thank Arbors of Milford and Crossroads Hospice for the care they gave to Charles; Memorials may be sent to Crossroads Hospice 4380 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019