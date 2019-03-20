Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Quillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. Quillen


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Clarence E. Quillen Obituary
Clarence E. Quillen

Cincinnati - "Bobby Gene" - 85; Passed away on Sunday March17, 2019; Born in Kingsport, Tennessee on December 15, 1933 to the late Robert and Addie Quillen; Survived by three brothers, Floyd (Sue), Wayne (the late Jerri), and Jon; Four sisters, Mildred (Bill) Camden, Betty (Roger) Kahle, Arlene (the late Mike) McDermott, Pat Scott, and the late Joan Quillen; He will be missed by many other family members and friends; Clarence was U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict; He loved to travel and play cards with friends; Clarence touched many lives and willing to lend a helping hand; He retired from Proctor and Gamble with 27 years of service; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Pierce Township Cemetery; The family would like to thank Arbors of Milford and Crossroads Hospice for the care they gave to Charles; Memorials may be sent to Crossroads Hospice 4380 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now