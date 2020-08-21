Clarence Edward Pritchard, Jr.
Crestview - Clarence E. Pritchard, Jr., 92, of Crestview, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was a Veteran of the Army where he served in occupied Japan following World War II. He retired from the General Electric Jet Engine Division where he first worked in assembly, and progressed to responsibility for the development of the engine maintenance manuals. Clarence was a 32nd degree Mason active in the Alexandria Blue Lodge and the Dayton Commandery. He was a member of the Syrian Shrine Temple and played in their Drum and Bugle Corps. Together with his wife he was a local Square Dancer for many years. Clarence was deeply involved with the Cold Spring - Crestview Volunteer Fire Department, twice serving as the Fire Chief. He also served his community as the Crestview Police Judge. An active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, he was a leader of their Boy Scout and Exploring units, and served on the church council. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (nee Ziglar), his daughter Terri Lynn Herald, and his parents Clarence E. and Elenor (nee Harris) Pritchard, Sr. He is survived by his dear sister Amy Dunn; devoted children Larry (Mary) Pritchard, Amy (Doug) Reed, Sandy (Dan) Sorrels and Tammy (Nick) Meyers; his son-in-law Bill Herald; 12 very loving grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Visitation will be at the Dobbling Funeral Home, 106S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, on Thursday, August 27, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm, followed by a celebration of his life service. All in attendance must wear protective masks. A light lunch will be held at Summit Church of Christ, 6015 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring immediately after the service. His burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
- Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.