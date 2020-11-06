1/1
Clarence Franklin Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Franklin Johnson

Cold Spring - Clarence Franklin Johnson 96, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Woodcrest Manor Erlanger, KY. Clarence was born October 24, 1924 in Bracken County to the late Franklin and Rosa Johnson. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife who was his childhood sweetheart and married in 1946, Ruth Eileen (Hampton) Johnson, and his grandson Christopher Shay. He was a chemist with Interchemical Corporation for many years and a member of First Baptist Church, Cold Spring, Ky Clarence is survived by his wife, Virginia Lee (Kaltenbach Rolfes) Johnson, his daughters, Kathryn (John) Shay, and Joni (Harry) Starnes, his grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Schroder, Stacey (Wade) New and Adam (Elegel) Starnes and great grandchildren, Samuel, Sydney, and Josie Schroder, Taylor, Madison and Samuel New and Isabella and Lauren Starnes. Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas, Kentucky from 10:00 am-11:00am with the service to follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Ric Frazier officiating. Burial in Powersville Baptist Church Cemetery, Powersville, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the 1st Baptist Church of Cold Spring, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Clarence and his family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved