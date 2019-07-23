|
Clarence Hugle
Burlington - Hugle, Clarence, 76, of Burlington, KY passed away at his home on July 17, 2019. He had served in the United States Navy, was a member of the American Legion in Florence, KY and a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. He is preceded in death by his Parents: William and Annabel Hugle. Survivors include his Wife: Cecile Hugle; Daughters: Karen Omelian (Menomonee Falls, WI), Kathy Hugle (Louisville, KY), Nancy Adkinson (Schofield Barracks, HI); Sister: Patricia Biggs (San Antonio, TX) and 5 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on July 26, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018. Services will begin at 12:00PM. Following the service, Interment will be at 2:00PM in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North at 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 23 to July 24, 2019