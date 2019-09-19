Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish
8246 E. Main Street
Alexandria, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish
8246 E. Main Street
Alexandria, KY
1933 - 2019
Alexandria - Clarence R. Schack, age 86, passed away peacefully in the care of St. Elizabeth Hospice on September 16th. He served his country in the U. S. Army and was a retired semi-truck driver for Reis Concrete. Clarence was born on May 25, 1933 to the late John and Theresa (nee Reis) Schack. He is also preceded in death by his siblings: Cletus and Linus Schack, Irma Schadler, Esther Schack, Lorraine Witschger, and Evelyn Wolfzorn. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beryl "Gaye" (nee Greene) Schack; children: David (Donna) Schack, Deanna (Steve) McGrath, and Douglas (Tracei) Schack; sister, Melva Rohe; grandchildren: Kyle (Calista), Kacy (Katie), Keaton and Keller McGrath; Megan, Kristen, Caroline and Ellie Schack; David (Ashlyn) Schack; great-grandchildren: Levi Schack, Karsyn Schack, and Maverick Ramirez. Clarence was a member of the C.O.F, St. Peter's Court 1492. Through decades, he found great pleasure in meticulously caring for his vegetable garden and cherishing his family. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21st 9:00 - 10:45 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish with Mass of Christian Burial Immediately following at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow with military honors in the St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, Ky. Memorial Donations are suggested to: St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 or Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 2162 California Crossroads, California, KY 41007. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
