Clarence Von Bargen



West Chester - Clarence E. Von Bargen, beloved husband of the late Rita C. Von Bargen (nee Harmeyer) for 66 years. Loving father of Ed (Barb), Fred (Dori), Tom (Lisa), Don (Cheryl), Larry (Sue), Dave (Nancy), Harry (Shirley), Terry (Holly), Randy (Diane), Mary. Grandfather of Eric(Lisa), Amy(Jason), Steven(Crystal), Greg(1980-1997), Chris (Mel), Jason (Sara), L'il Chris (Deana), Andy(Susan), Nick(Christina), Robyn(Tim), Erika, Matt, Brian, Sandy (Mike), Mike(Kim), Justin, Logan (Molly), Joe (Caitie), Danny S, Andy S, Chrissy S, Grant (Makayla), Lake, Hadley, Chris F. and Great Grandfather to Sydney, Avery, Alexis, Jordan, Nate, Madeline, Penelope, Genevieve, Alex, Tyler, Ava, Ethan, Zach, Blake, Lucas, Landen, Bryant, Violet, Maverick, Austin, Tyler, Madison, Alex, Gabby, Noah, Conner, Kayla and Hailey. Passed away, June 11, 2020, at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Susanna Church 616 Reading Rd., Mason, Friday June 19 from 12 noon. A special thank you from the Von Bargen family to Sue, Kendra and Chaplin Jeff at Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store