Clarine Pohlman
Alexandria - Clarine E. Pohlman, 82, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorrie Pohlman. Clarine is survived by two daughters, Judy (Bob) Taylor and Tammy (Greg) King; two brothers, Lewis and John Richards; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019