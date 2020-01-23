Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5433 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5433 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Clarke F. Anstaett Obituary
Clarke F. Anstaett

Madeira - Clarke F., 88 , passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020. Beloved husband for 64 years to Marlene (Henke) Anstaett. Korea War U.S. Air Force Veteran and Cincinnati Milacron retiree after 45 years of service. Father of Kenneth (Eleanor) Anstaett and Donald (Julie) Anstaett. Proud grandfather of Mary (Dave), Rapien, Ken A. (Lora), Andrew (Brittany), Sarah and Kaylee Anstaett. Great grandfather of Kyle, Leah, Aiden, Brianna, Lacey, Conner and Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Eva Anstaett and siblings Marian Donaworth, James and Gene Anstaett. Long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 5433 Madison Rd., Cincinnati 45227 where visitation will be on Monday Jan. 27th at 10:00 am with funeral following at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Evendale. Memorials suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or . Guest book online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
