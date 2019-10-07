Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Mary Church
8246 E Main St
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
8246 E Main St
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Farwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Farwick


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Claude Farwick Obituary
Claude Farwick

Wilder - Claude B. Farwick, 93, of Wilder, KY, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Claude was born November 17, 1925 in Ross, Kentucky to his parents, Bernard and Mary (Scheitz) Farwick. Claude served in the Navy during WWII and retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of Saint Mary Church, Alexandria, KY and Knights of Columbus Father DeJaco Council #5250. His loving wife, Angela (Scherder) Farwick, son, Rick Farwick and his parents, preceded him in death. Claude is survived by four children: David Farwick, Daniel (Dawn) Farwick, Claudia Kremer and Paul Farwick; six grandchildren: David Farwick Jr., Sarah (Curt) Wright, Jacob Kremer, Katherine Kremer, Garrett (Savannah) Farwick and Benjamin Farwick. Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Saint Mary Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church. Services entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now