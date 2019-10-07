|
|
Claude Farwick
Wilder - Claude B. Farwick, 93, of Wilder, KY, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Claude was born November 17, 1925 in Ross, Kentucky to his parents, Bernard and Mary (Scheitz) Farwick. Claude served in the Navy during WWII and retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of Saint Mary Church, Alexandria, KY and Knights of Columbus Father DeJaco Council #5250. His loving wife, Angela (Scherder) Farwick, son, Rick Farwick and his parents, preceded him in death. Claude is survived by four children: David Farwick, Daniel (Dawn) Farwick, Claudia Kremer and Paul Farwick; six grandchildren: David Farwick Jr., Sarah (Curt) Wright, Jacob Kremer, Katherine Kremer, Garrett (Savannah) Farwick and Benjamin Farwick. Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Saint Mary Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church. Services entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019