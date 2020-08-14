1/1
Cleda Smock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleda Smock

Mason - Cleda Smock, nee Fuson, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 9, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was born in Corbin KY on June 19, 1928. She was the daughter of Boyd and Nellie (Hubbard) Fuson. She was the beloved wife of James Albert Smock who died too soon in 1966. She was the devoted mother of Brenda (David) Zito and Lisa (Kenny) Frank. She was the sweet and feisty grandmother to Griffin and Garrett Frank and Chloe, Mary and Erica Zito. She was preceded in death by all of her younger siblings, Colleen Proffitt, Georgeann West, Glenda Lickliter and Richard (Jr) Wright. Cleda worked for many years for the Cincinnati Public Schools. She loved volunteering for the Red Cross, Matthew 25, and for many years in the nursery at Kenwood Baptist Church where she worshipped and was a longtime member of the Homebuilders. A memorial service will be planned at a later and safer date. Donations may be made to Matthew 25, an international aid and disaster relief organization. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved