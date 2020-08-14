Cleda Smock
Mason - Cleda Smock, nee Fuson, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 9, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was born in Corbin KY on June 19, 1928. She was the daughter of Boyd and Nellie (Hubbard) Fuson. She was the beloved wife of James Albert Smock who died too soon in 1966. She was the devoted mother of Brenda (David) Zito and Lisa (Kenny) Frank. She was the sweet and feisty grandmother to Griffin and Garrett Frank and Chloe, Mary and Erica Zito. She was preceded in death by all of her younger siblings, Colleen Proffitt, Georgeann West, Glenda Lickliter and Richard (Jr) Wright. Cleda worked for many years for the Cincinnati Public Schools. She loved volunteering for the Red Cross, Matthew 25, and for many years in the nursery at Kenwood Baptist Church where she worshipped and was a longtime member of the Homebuilders. A memorial service will be planned at a later and safer date. Donations may be made to Matthew 25, an international aid and disaster relief organization. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com