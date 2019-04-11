|
Clement Schwab
Green Township - Clement Schwab, age 78 passed away April 8, 2019. He was the husband of the late JoAnn (Smithmeyer) Schwab; father of Deborah (Paul) Wurzelbacher, Daniel (Patricia) Schwab, and the late Darla Schwab; grandfather of 5; great grandfather of 3; and brother of Kenneth (Jeanette) Schwab and Janet (Gerald) Smith. He was the former owner of Schwab Nursery and Garden Center. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5 pm until the time of the Blessing Service at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or St. Jude Hospital for Children. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019