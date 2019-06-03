|
Cleo Elliott
West Chester - Elliott, Cleo V., 97, of West Chester, Oh. Passed away June 1, 2019. She retired from Cincinnati Time Recorder. She is preceded by her Son; Darwin Elliott, Daughter; Phyllis Day, Cleo is survived by Daughters; Patricia (Lorenzo) Acosta of West Chester, Oh., Betty Wimmer of Monfort Heights, Oh., Sister; Lurlene Rose- Ferguson of Cheviot, Oh. 12 Grandchildren and Many Great & Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11:00 Am - 1:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Erlanger, Ky. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 Pm. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 3, 2019