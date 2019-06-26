|
|
Cleo H. Phipps (nee Fritts)
Cinti - Cleo Harriet Phipps (nee Fritts), age 86, departed Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Phipps, devoted mother of Timothy (Chrystle) Phipps, Terrance Phipps and the late Paul Phipps. Loving grandmother of Korey Phipps and Aliyah Phipps. Doting great-aunt to her treasured nieces and nephews. Cherished sister to Betty (Rick) Morris and Terrance (Jackie) Fritts. Visitation is be held Friday, June 28th from 3:00 pm til 5:00 pm Funeral Service all at the Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd (Kenwood ~ 45236). Condolences expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019