1/1
Clifford Ard
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Ard

Burlington - Clifford E. Ard, 79 of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in on March 17, 1941 to the late Johnie & Sarah Ard. Clifford enjoyed watching UK basketball and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter and his devoted dogs. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jewell Ard, granddaughter Kaylee Faulkner and son-in-law Phil Faulkner. He is also survived by brothers Paul (Francie) & Cecil (Sheila) Ard and sister Geraldine (Glen) Tarter + a host of other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Judy Faulkner, brothers Lowell & James Ard, Herb Davenport and sisters Katherine Ard & Norma Ayers. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11 AM - Noon at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. A service will be held following the visitation at Noon at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest next to his daughter at Highlands Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Clifford (21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226 Ester, FL 33928. Online condolences may be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved