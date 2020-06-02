I will not forget the first time I met him. He was my mentor advisor and criticizer when I began working fish fries with him at St John's. He soon discovered that I do not like to be told what to do and neither did he. started to call me sergeant. That continued throughout our friendship even after the fish fries. When Denny was around he was our leader even if he pretended not to be his work with project restore will always be remembered as well. I will miss you my friend and I will always see you in your Sunday Best at Church your respect for your faith and the Catholic Community stand-alone and your love for Ann was the smile on your face always.
Clifford Dennis Perry
West Chester - "Denny", age 81, passed away May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (née Kuhlman); devoted father of Amy (Brian) Welch, Mark (Karen) Perry, Michael (Nicole) Perry, and Jim (Lynn) Perry; grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Patricia (Ray) Becker, Beatrice Perry, and Barbara (Joe) Siegert and the late Curtis Perry. LIMITED VISITATION June 8, 2020 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Mass of Christian Burial will be held PRIVATELY FOR FAMILY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Fr. Gale Grieshop Scholarship Fund, Franciscan Mission Center, PO Box 645, St. Michaels, AZ 86511. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.