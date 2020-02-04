|
|
Clifford Eng
Sycamore Twp. - Eng, Clifford E., beloved husband of Ada (nee Vining) for 71 years. Devoted father of David (Patricia), Naples ME., Michael (Tracy), Fryeburg, ME., and Darlene E. Powers (John) Maineville, OH. Loving grandfather of David Keith (Katherine) Eng, Long Beach, Miss., John Daniel Powers, Mason, OH., and Laura Carolyn Eng, Denver, CO. Great-grandfather of Cody Cade Eng, Long Beach, Miss. Dear brother of Ruth Newel. Passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at age 91. Entombment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020