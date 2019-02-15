|
Clifford F. Klein
Florence - Clifford F. Klein, 95, of Florence went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving wife and family. A retired clerk for Hatfield Coal Co., a U.S. Army veteran serving as a Corporal during W.W. II; longtime member of Heritage Fellowship Church, Florence, he served several churches over the years as an Associate Pastor, a volunteer and former Chaplain for St. Elizabeth Medical Centers. Survivors include his wife, Ruth E. (Reeves) Klein; sons, Kenneth F. (Toni) Klein of Naples, FL., Gary Lee (Sabrina) Klein of Park Hills and John Mark Klein of Hebron; two grandchildren, Alexandra Grace Klein of Dayton, KY and Jeremy Charles Klein of Erlanger. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon Saturday at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors will be in Peeno Family Cemetery, Hebron. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Heritage Fellowship Church International Outreach, 7216 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
