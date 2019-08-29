Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Fricke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford (Wes) Fricke


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Clifford (Wes) Fricke Obituary
Clifford (Wes) Fricke

Cincinnati - Clifford (Wes) Wesley Fricke, 92, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019. He was born to Clifford and Emma on May 21, 1927. Wes is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Dorothy (Pabst), daughters Linda and Pam, sister Marilyn, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford G and Emma (Moody). Public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 12 noon to 2pm, with funeral services to follow, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223) Blue Spruce Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital Cincinnati. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now