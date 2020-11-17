Clifford H. Johnson
Crestview Hills - Clifford H. "Cliff" Johnson, 70, passed away peacefully at his Crestview Hills, KY residence on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Cliff was born in Washington D.C. on September 23, 1950 to the late William and Erma Johnson. Cliff worked as a microbiologist for the EPA and retired after 35 years. In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his brother Brian Johnson and brother in law Mark Sheets. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Peggy Johnson, daughters Andi Henry (Adam), Brittany King (Nathan), and Caiti Johnson, grandchildren Kensley, Brynn, Hadley, and Trapper, sisters Sandy Winburg (Roger), Beth Gundy (David), and Dorothy Sheets, and sister-in-law Pat Johnson. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11am until 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com