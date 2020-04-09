|
|
Clifford J. Noggler
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 61 years to the late Shirley (nee Meyer), loving father of Michael Noggler, grandfather of the late Kyle Noggler, son of the late Josephine and Albert Noggler, brother of the late Carl (Pauline) Noggler. Cliff was born in North College Hill and served in the Army overseas during the Korean War. He graduated from the Chase School of Law in 1966 and retired after 32 years at Proctor & Gamble. Cliff also greatly enjoyed 33 years of golf and camaraderie at Miami View Golf Club. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at age 86. Private Service at Spring Grove Cemetery. Remembrances to the First Church of Christ, Glenview Ave. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020