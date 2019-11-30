|
|
Clifford Ludwig
Southgate - Clifford Joseph Ludwig, Jr. passed away from a fall on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Cliff leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie Ann (Kues) Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford Joseph Ludwig and Dolores McGaff and survived by his beloved sister Judith Black (Charlie). Beloved father of Candy Ludwig (Carol Wright), Peggy Ludwig (Dana Rieger), Clifford Ludwig, III (Angie), Carolyn Bradley (Bob), Dave Ludwig (Julie), John Ludwig (Melody). Adored grandfather of Sara Franxman (Mike), Michael Ludwig (Sandy), Brandye Bradley, Amy Taylor (Tony), Becky Hunt (Jimmie), Rob Bradley (Kira), Lacey Tomlinson (Joe), Ben Ludwig, Emily Artner (Christopher), Natalie Ludwig, Lydia Ludwig and John Ludwig. Revered great grandfather of Sophia, Max, Marcella and Stella Franxman; Cason, Chase and Clara Ludwig; Brhianna and Aydan Genereux; Grace, Sam and Evan Taylor; Isabelle, Zander and Millie Margaret Hunt; Gryffin, Ava and Olsen Bradley and Isaac Tomlinson. Cliff was a member of St. Therese Parish in Southgate, Kentucky. Cliff was also an active lifetime member of the Bob White Club. He truly believed and lived the quote "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" and he taught many of his kids, grand kids, and friends to do just that through the years. No one got a bigger kick out of hooking a big one than Cliff and you were rewarded with his praise and hearty laugh. He enjoyed every aspect of fishing (not just the catching); teaching, sharing stories, making baits, and keeping track of everyone's catches with a fish log and photos. In addition to fishing, Cliff was a true renaissance man with many interests and passions through the years; he excelled in photography, shooting, painting, genealogy, and golf. Cliff was a very organized and detail-oriented man and was a master at gathering family, friends, and old classmates. His openness and ability to talk to anyone on any topic made him a joy to engage with and his huge laugh brought a smile to all who heard it. In addition to his large and loving family, Cliff will be missed by many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives, his fishing buddies, golf buddies, old classmates, friends and neighbors. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the St. Therese Church, Southgate, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 in memory of Cliff Ludwig. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019