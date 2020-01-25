Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Scott

Add a Memory
Clifford Scott Obituary
Clifford Scott

Belleview - Clifford Edwin Scott, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his Belleview, KY residence. Clifford was born in Grant, KY on November 9, 1925 to the late Vernon and Pearl Scott (nee Ryle). During his life, Clifford served his country in the U.S. Army, worked as a farmer, was a member of Belleview Baptist Church, served as Sunday School Director at Belleview Baptist, was Director Emeritus of Boone County Farm Bureau, and was Past President of Farmers Mutual Insurance. Clifford was recently preceded in death by his brother Sebern Scott. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Alice Ruth Scott (nee Eggleston), children Dale Scott (Bonita), John Scott (the late Karen), Nancy McVay (Mike), and Sue Meyers (Shannon), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving family members. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12pm until 2pm at Belleview Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th St. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -