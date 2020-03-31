|
Clifford Skinner
Erlanger - Clifford "Tip" Skinner, 96, of Erlanger, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. A proud veteran, Tip served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. He was also a retired Fireman and Oiler with the Hudepohl Brewing Company for over 38 years. In addition, he worked at the Coca Cola Bottling Company, L&N Railroad and at Hertz Rental Car for over 20 years. He was a member of Latonia Lodge #746 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Shriners. Tip really loved horses and could often be found at Turfway enjoying racing. His friends and family will cherish his welcoming personality and kind smile. He will be sorely missed at the family card table. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Geneva "Tootie" Black Skinner; nephew, William Black; 1st cousin, Billie Taylor; brother-in-law, Floyd Black. sons, Timothy (Shelley) Skinner, Terry (Vicki) Davies; daughters, Patricia Ann Skinner, Denise (Phillip) Hobbs, Dee (Keith) Goodpaster, Debby Skinner; grandsons, Curtis (Julie) Tudor, Jason Hobbs, Steven Goodpaster, Christopher Goodpaster; granddaughters, Marie (Mark Gibbin) Peterson, Kristy Hobbs (Mark) Wright, Jennifer Hobbs, Kelly (Charles) Goodpaster Warren; great grandchildren, Stella Grace Warren, Logan Peterson, Owen Gibbin, Brayden Tudor, Abby Tudor, Ben Tudor. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, public committal service will be via Facebook live on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM on the Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. The family also requests that NO flowers be sent to the service or their home. Memorials are suggested to the Community Volunteers Supporting Saint Elizabeth Healthcare Workers (Facebook page) via their Venmo account, please search @mary-gilles-1 to make your donation or send to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 and please make sure to indicate that the contribution is for the nurses. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020