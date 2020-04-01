|
Clifford W RIEGER
Cincinnati - (CLIFF) age 77, passed away on March 31, 2020.Cliff was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clifford and Margaret Edna Rieger. Cliff was married to Therese Cerimele-Rieger for 17 years and Linda Rieger for 34 years. He was preceded in death by parents. Cliff is survived by wife, Therese Cerimele-Rieger; children, Michael (Jennifer) Rieger, David (Shelley) Rieger, step son, Connor (Tabitha) McClellan; grandchildren, Will (Kassi), Erin, Abby, Char, Sarah and Nolan; sisters, Mary Jean, Mary Ann, Mary Ellen and Mary Margaret. Cliff will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends.Cliff served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era. He was passionate about his Family, Faith, Music and Practical Pistol Shooting. Memorials may be made to the or . Services will be at a later time.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020