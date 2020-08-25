Clifton David
Bromley - David Wayne Clifton, 77, of Bromley, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1943 in Kenton, KY. Son of the late George and Mary Elizabeth Senour Gunning Clifton. He was a talented mechanic, fabricator, harbor master, driver and construction supply manager as well as doing real estate rehab and he was a member of the Moose Lodge. David loved being outdoors and never let the grass grow under his feet. He was a jack of all trades and skilled at heavy equipment operation in the marine and construction industries. He enjoyed fishing and boating at his summer cottage on the Kentucky River. He loved riding his grandchildren in his boat and golf cart and landscaping the river front lots along the boat ramp. He enjoyed his many friends that camped at Eagle Creek Resort and gathered around his campfire. David served as vice president of the association for 10 years and helped obtain grants that helped install public sanitation in the park despite of its rural location - he was a force to be reckoned with. He leaves a big footprint. David was preceded in death by his father and mother. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Brenda Clifton; daughters, Rebecca Deaton, Jessica (Donald) Hudson; sons, David (Elana) Clifton, Leland (Cyndi) Clifton; brother, Tom Gunning; grandchildren, Erika Carter, Chelsea (Nick) Brown, Shelby J. (Jake Morgan) Deaton, Ivy Deaton, Jacob Hudson, Finn Clifton, Tristan, Ariana; step-grandson, Thomas Flannery; great grandchildren, Luna Morgan, Colton Brown and cousin, Mike (Debbie) Gray. A private graveside service will be held in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.