Clinton "Treeman" Everett
Cincinnati - Clinton "Treeman" Everett. Loving father of Carrie Peters and Heather Everett. Survived by four sons, Jerry, Jeffery, Billy and Michael Peters; his brother Clifton Everett; sister, Louise Everett; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 84.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati 45223. A funeral service will be on Sunday, March 31 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019