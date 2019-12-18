|
Clinton R. Lucas
Beloved husband of Wende (Nee: Ward) Lucas. Loving father of Abbi and Brady Sandmann. Cherished son of Catherine (Nee: Imhof) and the late Roy Lucas. Dear brother of Lisa (Guy) Nelson, Matthew (Missy) and John (Ann) Lucas. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Clint passed away on December 16th, 2019 at the age of 49. Visitation will take place Sat. Dec. 21st, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Porphyria Foundation, 4915 St. Elmo Ave. Suite 200, Bethesda MD 20814. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019