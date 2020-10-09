Clyde E. Stewart
Anderson Township - Beloved husband of Betty A. Stewart (Nee Schroder) for 40 years. Loving father David (Cyndy) Sellers, Michael Sellars, Marilou (David) Brickner and Kevin Carter (Bridgett) Stewart. Devoted grandfather of Steven (Christina) Sellers, Matthew (Elise), Justin, Benjamin Stewart and great grandfather of Ember. Dear brother of Harold Jr., Jim (Margaret), Howard Stewart and the late Kenneth, Ralph and George Stewart. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 81 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Lung Assoc
., 4050 Executive Park Dr., Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241 or to Cincinnati Area Senior Services, 644 Linn St., Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Www.bjmeyer.com