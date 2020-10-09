1/
Clyde E. Stewart
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde E. Stewart

Anderson Township - Beloved husband of Betty A. Stewart (Nee Schroder) for 40 years. Loving father David (Cyndy) Sellers, Michael Sellars, Marilou (David) Brickner and Kevin Carter (Bridgett) Stewart. Devoted grandfather of Steven (Christina) Sellers, Matthew (Elise), Justin, Benjamin Stewart and great grandfather of Ember. Dear brother of Harold Jr., Jim (Margaret), Howard Stewart and the late Kenneth, Ralph and George Stewart. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 81 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Lung Assoc., 4050 Executive Park Dr., Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241 or to Cincinnati Area Senior Services, 644 Linn St., Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
12:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved