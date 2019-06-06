|
|
Clyde Herbert COOPER, Jr.
Cincinnati - Clyde Herbert Cooper, Jr., age 90, passed May 31, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. husband of Margaret Cooper; father of Cheri & Leslie Cooper; brother of Rene' and Michelle Cooper; 3 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd., Forest Park, OH. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019