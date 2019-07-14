|
|
Clyde Middleton
Ft. Mitchell` - Clyde W. Middleton, 91, of Ft. Mitchell, KY, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Rosedale Green in Covington, KY. He was a Kentucky State Senator from 1967-1986 and served as a Kenton County Judge Executive 1990-1998. Clyde was a veteran of the United States Navy and a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Middleton in 2011 and his two sisters. Clyde is survived by his children, Ann (Jack) Schmidt of Orlando, FL, David (Laverne) Middleton of Lexington, KY, Richard (Carol) Middleton of Ft. Mitchell, KY, and John (Janet) Middleton of Erlanger, KY. He also leaves behind his 8 grandchildren, Dustin and Bridget Schmidt, Alex and Rachael Middleton, Kelsey and Kyle Middleton, and Joey and Will Middleton. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00AM-12:00PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Crestview Hills, KY. The funeral service for Clyde will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00PM at the church. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Clyde and Mary Middleton Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 200 West Fourth St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019