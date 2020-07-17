1/1
Clyde N. Bowden
1930 - 2020
Clyde N. Bowden

Cincinnati - Died in Cincinnati on July 16, 2020. A resident of Twin Towers Senior Community, he was born August 2, 1930 in Hamilton, OH, the son of H. Clyde and Virginia (Buettner) Bowden. A graduate of Miami University (1952) and Case Western Reserve University (1953), he spent his entire career at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County where he served as Rare Book & Special Collections librarian, being responsible for cataloging the Inland Rivers Collection. He also worked for many years in the Government and Business Department. As a local historian, he collected postcards, and amassed a renowned collection, subsequently given to the Cincinnati Public Library in 1991 and the King Library at Miami University in 2009. His long-time friend and partner, James Fethe, passed in 2017. His survivors include a cousin, Gary (Mary) Buettner of Pecatonica, IL. Private Graveside Services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home in Hamilton is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
