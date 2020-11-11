Clyde Renner
Clyde Renner, loving husband of Cleo Jean Edith nee Nicely. Father of Brenda K. and Michael C. (Cindy). Grandfather of Sean (Alison) Bicknell and Brandon (Jessica) Matthews. Great grandfather of six. Born June 28, 1927. Passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation at 11 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd, Sharonville, OH 45241. Graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences can be left at www.springgrove.org
.