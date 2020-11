Or Copy this URL to Share

Cincinnati - Clyde R. beloved husband of the late Marjorie A. (nee Berlier), loving father of Jeff (Barbara), David (Shirley), Paul (Sharon), John (Annette), Joe and Peter (Kim) Wiesman, Ann (Mike) Peak, Elizabeth (Bob) Teehan and Joan Wiesman. Also survived by many family and friends. Passed away Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Age 89. Services held privately for family.









