Clyde Wilson, Jr.
Walton - Clyde Wilson, Jr., 72 years of age, of Walton, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, on his 50th wedding anniversary. Clyde was born in April of 1948 in LaFollette, TN to his late parents, Abigail and Clyde Wilson, Sr. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Trula Wilson (née McCarty); children, Bradley Wilson (Amanda), Matthew Wilson (Nicole), Mark Wilson, and Mary Hodson (Danny). He was the proud and loving grandfather of Cooper, Courtney, Wyatt, and Skylar. Clyde served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he spent 31 years as a Railroad Engineer for CSX. When he wasn't working, he was enjoying the great outdoors and he had a great love for fishing and gardening. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Richwood Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: American Heart Association
240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or to the American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com