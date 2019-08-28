Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Erlanger Baptist Church
Erlanger, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Erlanger Baptist Church
Erlanger, KY
Coach Roy Lucas

Coach Roy Lucas Obituary
Coach Roy Lucas

Erlanger - Roy A. Lucas, 77, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on August 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice on Edgewood. Roy was a beloved teacher, football coach, and member of Erlanger Baptist Church since 1996. He coached football for over 40 years at Lloyd High School. Miami Trace High School, Morehead State University, West Virginia Technical College, Greenup County High School, Washington Courthouse High School, Newport High School, and Thomas More College. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Jean Lucas. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Lucas of Erlanger, KY; his sons, Roy (Molly) Lucas Jr. of Independence, KY and Jerry (Ruth) Lucas of Shelbyville, KY; his brother, Jerry Lucas of Florida; and his sister-in-law, Gail Stamper of Lexington, KY. Roy also leaves behind his grandchildren, Neyo, Eli, Abby, JR, and Joe. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00AM-12:30PM at Erlanger Baptist Church in Erlanger, KY. Funeral service will be at 1:00PM on Saturday at the Church. Burial at Bethel Cemetery. Memorial contributions to: Erlanger Baptist Church or St. Elizabeth Foundation and Hospice Fund. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
