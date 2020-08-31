1/1
Reverend Coleman Hensley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coleman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Coleman Hensley

Independence - Reverend Coleman Hensley, 81 of Independence, KY passed away on August 28th, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1938 to Fulton and Lona (Creech) Hensley. He had served in the United States Army , and was retired from Reliable Castings as a Machine Operator. He was a member of Taylorsport Church Of God. During his free time he loved to be on the golf course. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Meghann Turner and Brothers; Arther and Aster Hensley. Sisters; Beulah Vance, Ada Wolfe, and Mavis Fields.

He is survived by his loving life Joyce Ann Hensley. Daughter Stephanie (Jim) Schneider. Sons; Darin (Lynn) Hensley, Larry (Mila) Hensley, Gary (Dora) Hensley, Justin Hensley, Billy Wayne (Michelle) Hensley and Rick Turner. 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 4-8pm at Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 am, with the burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved