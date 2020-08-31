Reverend Coleman HensleyIndependence - Reverend Coleman Hensley, 81 of Independence, KY passed away on August 28th, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1938 to Fulton and Lona (Creech) Hensley. He had served in the United States Army , and was retired from Reliable Castings as a Machine Operator. He was a member of Taylorsport Church Of God. During his free time he loved to be on the golf course. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Meghann Turner and Brothers; Arther and Aster Hensley. Sisters; Beulah Vance, Ada Wolfe, and Mavis Fields.He is survived by his loving life Joyce Ann Hensley. Daughter Stephanie (Jim) Schneider. Sons; Darin (Lynn) Hensley, Larry (Mila) Hensley, Gary (Dora) Hensley, Justin Hensley, Billy Wayne (Michelle) Hensley and Rick Turner. 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 4-8pm at Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 am, with the burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.