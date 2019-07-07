|
Coletta Marie Bucher
Bellevue - Coletta Bucher (nee Leick), 93, of Bellevue passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the morning of Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1926 in Camp Springs, Ky. to Edward and Genevieve Futscher Leick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bucher, and her twelve siblings, Edward Leick, Christine Leick Greis, Gertrude Leick, Annie Leick Koetting, Catherine Leick Huskisson, Albert Leick, Alma Leick Ruschman, Rosemary Leick Dunkley, Laurentine "Mick" Leick, Lucy Leick Seibert, Mary Ann Leick Birkenhauer, and Dorothy Leick Cryer. Coletta is survived by her daughter Susan, son Eddie, son Dave (Patty), and son Jeff (Carol), three grandchildren Becky (Rob), Erin (Eugene), and Jeffrey, six great-grandchildren Grace, Preston, Addie, Landen, Evie, and Bentley, one great great- grandson, Xander, and numerous nieces and nephews. A devoted mother and grandmother, Coletta loved her family immensely. Her family was the center of her universe. She was an extremely generous and selfless woman of deep faith and prayer. Coletta was a member of St. Joseph Camp Springs until her marriage in 1949, then Sacred Heart / Divine Mercy parish until her death. Coletta was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence, Class of 1943. She retired from J.C. Penney after twenty years in the shoe department. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 9th at Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue at 11:00 am. Burial St. Stephens Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are requested to Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019