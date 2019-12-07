Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Parish
Paulding, OH
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Live Oak Cemetery
Paulding, OH
Coletta R. Clark Obituary
Coletta R. Clark

Former Paulding County, Ohio resident Coletta R. Clark age 92 died Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is the widow of Patrick C. Clark who preceded her in death in 2009.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (Ronald) Smith, Patricia (Emmett) Roper, Peggy (Thomas) Roesch, and Margery (John) Wallace, all of Cincinnati, grandchildren: Nathan (Kelli) Smith, Rebecca (Jonathan) Meagher, Sarah (Daniel) Messner, David, Daniel and Emily Roper, Michael (Kimberly) Roesch, Jacqueline (Patrick) Bradley, Catherine and Patrick Wallace, great grandchildren: Izabella, Madison, Jordan, Jackson, Anna, Eliza, Stella and Vera, and a sister, Madonna Wonderly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 AM Monday, December 9 at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, Ohio. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.

Visitation will be 4 - 8 PM Sunday, December 8 with a Wake Service at 7:30 PM at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Caring and Sharing Food Pantry or Great Cincinnati , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
