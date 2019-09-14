|
Colin Curtis
Florence - Rev. Colin E. Curtis, Sr., 77, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. In his 31 years of ministry, Colin served the congregations of multiple United Methodist churches both in Alabama and throughout the state of Kentucky. In the Northern Kentucky region, he served at Epworth Methodist Church in Covington, Wisemantown United Methodist Church in Irvine, KY, Carthage United Methodist Church in California, KY and Pleasureville/Ravenna United Methodist Church in Pleasureville, KY. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was a Model Railroad Train enthusiast. He loved stamp collecting, woodworking, painting, reading and gardening as well as oldies music, cards and boardgames. Colin never met a stranger. He put people he met at ease with his smile and laugh. He loved and accepted everyone. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Mary LaTrace Curtis of Florence; son, Peter Curtis of Florence; daughters, Rebecca Mary Slusher of Humble, TX, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Johnson of Hebron, Janett Ruth Selnes of Daleville, AL; brothers, Clinton and Carroll Curtis both of Massena, NY, Charles Curtis of Brasher Falls, NY; sister, Connie Denney of Ogdensburg, NY; aunt, Louise Pierce of Norwood, NY; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Colin E. Curtis, Jr. (2013). Visitation is on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM with Service on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or their Lexington location at 110 Conn Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY 40508. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019