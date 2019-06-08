Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Finan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Finan


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Colleen Finan Obituary
Colleen Finan

Newport - Colleen Finan, 69, of Newport, Kentucky passed away on June 4, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Colleen was the past secretary of River Ridge RV Park and the FOPA and had also served as president of the FOPA. She enjoyed crocheting, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 47 years Todd Finan; her children Shawn Webster and Jason (Amanda Rayburn) Finan; and grandchildren Brianna, Hogan, Myah and Austin.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5pm until time of service at 8pm. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 8 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now