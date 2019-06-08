|
Colleen Finan
Newport - Colleen Finan, 69, of Newport, Kentucky passed away on June 4, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Colleen was the past secretary of River Ridge RV Park and the FOPA and had also served as president of the FOPA. She enjoyed crocheting, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 47 years Todd Finan; her children Shawn Webster and Jason (Amanda Rayburn) Finan; and grandchildren Brianna, Hogan, Myah and Austin.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5pm until time of service at 8pm. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 8 to June 10, 2019