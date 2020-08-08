Colonel Marvin Dale Boyer
Montgomery - Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved widower of Amy L. Boyer, loving father of Nancy Lynn (Steve) Miller and the late Judy Ann Boyer. Dear grandfather of Amanda Fairchild (Nick) Meyer and Bradley J. Miller (Amber Jones). Survived by adored significant other, Elaine Stermer, of Bluffton, S.C. Marvin served in the United States Air Force for over 41 years and worked at General Electric in Evendale for 36 years. He served his church community in many capacities
and volunteered over 10,000 hours at the Shriners Hospital for Children
as a Hospital Host. Marvin was also a member of the American Legion Post 630, Montgomery Masonic Lodge, and the Syrian Shrine Legion of Honor. Services will be for immediate family due to the Covid pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Blue Ash Presbyterian Church or Shriners Hospital for Children
.