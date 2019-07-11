|
Connie Ann Moore
Elsmere - Connie Ann Moore, 72, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Covington, KY, on June 25, 1947, she was the daughter of Elsie and the late Pat Curry. Connie worked as the Director of Revenue Accounting for Comair for 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed flea markets, yard sales, woodworking and any type of craft project. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard "Rick" Moore; daughter: Trisha Rouse and great-granddaughter: Corbin Rouse. Connie is survived by her mother: Elsie Curry; foster daughter: Tashy Vonstrohe; sister: Donna (Terry) Tanner; brothers: Terry (Debora) Curry and Kerry Curry; grandchildren: Patrick Rouse and Victor Rouse and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Dry Ridge Christian Church, 13 School Street, Dry Ridge, KY 41035. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Connie's name to the at . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019