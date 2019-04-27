Services
Erlanger Baptist Church
116 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Erlanger Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Erlanger Baptist Church
Connie J. Masters

Edgewood - Connie J. Masters, 78, of Edgewood, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. Preceded in death by her husband; Dean Masters in 2017 and her son; Greg Masters in 2015. She graduated from Holmes High School the class of 1958 and retired as a sales clerk for Sears. Member of Erlanger Baptist Church and the Lydia Ladies. Survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Rick) Weber and Stephanie Masters; seven grandchildren, Brandon & Bryan Masters, Heidi Naegele, Ashley Wallace, Maddison Peel, McKenzie & Brendan Weber; Daughter-in-law, Becki Masters; and two great grandchildren, Amora Wallace and Stella Suda. Visitation 10 am until service time of 1 pm Monday April 29, 2019 all at Erlanger Baptist Church, Entombment Highland Cemetery Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials to Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
