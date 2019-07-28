Services
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
Connie Ralston


1954 - 2019
Connie Ralston Obituary
Connie Ralston

Hamersville - Ralston, Connie Marie age 65, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Kenton County , Kentucky on March 15, 1954 to Glen Earl and Mary Jo Lindeman (nee Bain).

A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm with a Memorial Service to immediately follow on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. To view the full obituary please visit www.newcomercincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
