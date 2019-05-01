|
Conrad L. Ring Jr.
New York City - Conrad L. Ring Jr., 77, of New York City, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, N.Y.
Mr. Ring was born June 10, 1941 in Woodstock, Virginia and was the eldest son of the late Conrad L. and Gertrude Sturm Ring.
He graduated from Marshall High School, Marshall, Virginia in 1960. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany.
After military service, Mr. Ring received a degree from George Mason University. He went on to complete training at the FBI Academy at Quantico, Va. and worked as a Special Agent in the Baltimore Field Office and later the New York City Field Office. He retired from the FBI in 1993 after 28 years of service.
He is survived by two brothers, Robert N. Ring (Rita) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Andrew G. Ring of Harrisonburg, Virginia; two sisters, Elizabeth Ring Pazur and Cynthia G. Ring, both of Harrisonburg, Va.; a nephew, Joe Ring and four nieces, Carol Fuller, Ashley Basmajian, Sharon Miller and Cathy Lipps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Adam Cassell Ring.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. Burial will be private
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019