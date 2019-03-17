|
Constance F. "Connie" Valerio (nee Robinson)
Cincinnati - Loving wife of the late Robert J. Valerio. Dear mother of Jay R. (Sonya) Valerio. Grandmother of Maggie (Evan) Parker and Will Young. Sister of Jeri (Tom) Balistrieri. Passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Family will receive friends at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton, Springfield Twp. 45231, Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019