Constance "Connie" Pfanstiel
1946 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Pfanstiel

Demossville - Constance Ann Pfanstiel (74) of Demossville, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Covington, KY on January 29, 1946, daughter of the late Wilson and Gertrude Woods Browning. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Sue Lynn. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and Pendleton Co. Historical Society. Connie is survived by her husband Paul Pfanstiel, children Paul Jr. "Bruiser" Pfanstiel and Roxanne Kelly Pfanstiel, grandchildren Justin Pfanstiel, Kyle Pfanstiel, Samantha Jo Arlinghous, Gracelynn Pfanstiel, great grandchildren Tucker Pfanstiel, Aniston Arlinghous and Asreal Pfanstiel. Private service was held at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Connie's final resting place is at Gardnersville Cemetery.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
