Constance "Connie" Pfanstiel



Demossville - Constance Ann Pfanstiel (74) of Demossville, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Covington, KY on January 29, 1946, daughter of the late Wilson and Gertrude Woods Browning. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Sue Lynn. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and Pendleton Co. Historical Society. Connie is survived by her husband Paul Pfanstiel, children Paul Jr. "Bruiser" Pfanstiel and Roxanne Kelly Pfanstiel, grandchildren Justin Pfanstiel, Kyle Pfanstiel, Samantha Jo Arlinghous, Gracelynn Pfanstiel, great grandchildren Tucker Pfanstiel, Aniston Arlinghous and Asreal Pfanstiel. Private service was held at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Connie's final resting place is at Gardnersville Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store