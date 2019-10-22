Services
Constance "Connie" Vormbrock

Fort Wright - Constance "Connie" G. Vormbrock (nee Bramble) of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Bernard Joseph Vormbrock; children, Karen Edberg (Scott), Carole Benjamin (Nick), Joe Vormbrock and Dr. Kim Vormbrock; siblings, Beatrice Burkhart (Jim), Ken Bramble (Jeanie), Dee Arkenau (Dan), Margaret Morehead (Wilbur) and Harry Schwabe; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Connor and Braden Benjamin, Gabby, Joseph and Sophia Vormbrock, Sidney Carmen and Bryce Spickler; great-grandson, Brantley Hughes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Connie is preceded in death by her siblings, Al Bramble (Joyce), Don Bramble (Pauline), Joseph Vormbrocke (Mary), Al Vormbrock (Janet) and Mary Ann Vormbrock. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Agnes Church (Fort Wright, KY) from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, KY). In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 and/or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Remember
